Pashinyan: If some try to turn Artsakh into counterrevolution center, its people will turn it into revolution center

If some people attempt to turn Artsakh into a center of counterrevolution, the people of Artsakh will turn it into a center of revolution. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this in a Facebook post.
“It is written a lot in the press that some people are attempting to turn Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] into a center of counterrevolution,” the Prime Minister stressed. “[Let me] share my impressions from [my] last visit to Artsakh: If some people attempt to turn Artsakh into a center of counterrevolution, the people of Artsakh will turn it into a center of revolution.”