Prosperous Armenia Party leader: No issue of keeping parliamentary mandate, we await law enforcement response

YEREVAN. – There is no issue of keeping mandate. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman, head of its National Assembly (NA) faction, and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan on Friday told this to reporters in parliament.

Tsarukyan noted this while commenting on the fact that the documents which the “Citizen’s Decision” Social-Democratic Party had sent to the Prosecutor General, and with respect to stripping him of his parliamentary mandate, were forwarded to the Special Investigation Service (SIS).

“I don’t know what’s in progress,” the PAP leader noted. “Mr. Prime Minister said that the matter is given to the law enforcement agencies, they will look accordingly, respond according to the law, according to the point.

“So, everyone is equal before the law, according to the law, according to the order (...); we are waiting.”

Tsarukyan noted, however, that he has no issue of keeping his parliamentary mandate.

“Whatever decision it will be, it will be according to the law, according to the constitution,” he added.

On April 29, the “Citizen’s Decision” Social-Democratic Party had submitted a petition to NA President Ararat Mirzoyan and Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan to start a process of launching criminal proceedings against Gagik Tsarukyan and stripping him of his parliamentary mandate in connection with the statements he had made at the NA Sessions’ Hall and outside on April 19, and taking into account the ban on Armenian MPs’ engaging in entrepreneurial activities.

Subsequently, attorney general Davtyan had told reporters that the aforesaid petition was forwarded to the SIS.

At present, the SIS is preparing a report based on this petition.