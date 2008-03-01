Lawyer Vahe Grigoryan on materials of March 1, 2008 case

I don’t believe the motion for recusal that Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys filed to the judge was substantiated, and I hope the court rejects it. This is what representative of the legal successors of the victims of the events of March 1, 2008 Vahe Grigoryan told journalists following the open-door trial over the case of Kocharyan and others today.

Grigoryan declared that it would have been better to hear substantial arguments from Kocharyan’s attorneys.

Touching upon his statement that there are shocking materials that are part of the case, Vahe Grigoryan said all those materials will not only be talked about, but will also be examined during the public trial.

“So long as the court hasn’t decided which materials will be declared confidential, I will refrain from reporting any information about materials that might be declared confidential for being military or state secret,” he said.

Talking about Order 0038, the lawyer stated that being aware or unaware of the order was thrown out there by propagandists as the main argument against the charge brought against Robert Kocharyan. “It’s about transporting a large amount of military formations to Yerevan, the use of firearms and lethal force and all the actions that the accused-on-trial Kocharyan had to know about,” he said.

When told that Kocharyan denies the involvement of the army in the events of March 1, Grigoryan said he would like to see Kocharyan declare that he wasn’t aware that a completely armed army was brought to central Yerevan and that he wasn’t told about the reasons for the murders and the bodily injuries of varying degrees of hundreds of military servicemen and civilians in general.