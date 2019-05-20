News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.03
EUR
535.62
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenian newspaper: US Embassy in Armenia on judicial reforms in Armenia
Armenian newspaper: US Embassy in Armenia on judicial reforms in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We encourage the government to pursue judicial reform in a manner commensurate with the Armenian Constitution, reports the US Embassy in Armenia in response to the inquiry from Pastinfo Armenian newspaper.

The Armenian newspaper had addressed the US Embassy to clarify the US government’s position on the statement of the Prime Minister to have the government restrict the activities of the judicial power, particularly blocking courts and vetting judges.

“The United States is committed to working with Armenians to support the strengthening of an independent judiciary, which includes anti-corruption efforts and the development of rule of law institutions. This requires determination, vigilance and a long-term strategy to build transparent and accountable government institutions,” reports the Embassy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President: We didn't file the motion to cause more tension
When asked if military units were brought from Artsakh to Armenia during...
 Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan arrives in Armenia Parliament
The main topic of the meeting with the political forces will be Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement…
 Bright Armenia faction in parliament: Law enforcement should assess whether blocking of courts was constitutional
If there are judges who have made judgments in violation of the law, and if there is a case of bribery, they should be punished according to the law…
 Republican Party of Armenia Vice-Chairman: Pashinyan has become a threat
Nikol Pashinyan has become a threat for both Armenian states...
 Armenia's Republic Party issues statement on PM's call
The revolutionary message to the judiciary could be conveyed without an action to...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun to stage rally on May 23
ARF Dashnaktsutyn will deliver a statement shortly...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos