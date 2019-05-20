Armenian newspaper: US Embassy in Armenia on judicial reforms in Armenia

We encourage the government to pursue judicial reform in a manner commensurate with the Armenian Constitution, reports the US Embassy in Armenia in response to the inquiry from Pastinfo Armenian newspaper.

The Armenian newspaper had addressed the US Embassy to clarify the US government’s position on the statement of the Prime Minister to have the government restrict the activities of the judicial power, particularly blocking courts and vetting judges.

“The United States is committed to working with Armenians to support the strengthening of an independent judiciary, which includes anti-corruption efforts and the development of rule of law institutions. This requires determination, vigilance and a long-term strategy to build transparent and accountable government institutions,” reports the Embassy.