France offers Turkey to deploy SAMP-T air defense systems

France proposed Turkey to temporarily deploy air defense systems, SAMP-T systems,, said Turkish Defense Ministry Hulusi Akar on Wednesday.
According to him, Turkey has reached a certain stage in the talks on this topic and continue to work in this direction, Hurriyet reported.
The head of the department indicated that at the moment the Spanish Patriot complex is located on the basis of the Incirlik, and the Italian SAMP-T is located in Kahramanmaras."
According to Akar, the French side suggested exploring the possibility of deploying air defense systems in Incirlik and Kahramanmaraş, TASS said.
SAMP-T is a new generation air defense system of the French-Italian Eurosam consortium. Turkey had previously considered the company's application in a later canceled tender for the purchase of air defense assets. However, Ankara continued to explore options for cooperation in the production of systems bilaterally.