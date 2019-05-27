Venice Commission on judiciary reforms, vetting in Armenia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has received a letter from President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio in which the latter has expressed the willingness to support the decisive reforms in Armenia’s judiciary and the implementation of vetting, reported Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan to Armenpress.

“The Venice Commission has expressed willingness to assist Armenia in implementing reforms in the judiciary and vetting, fully respecting the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and the accepted international standards,” Karapetyan said.

“Honorable Mr. Prime Minister

I am writing to you as the continuation of our April 11 meeting in Strasbourg during which we reaffirmed our interest to establish close cooperation between Armenia and the Venice Commission.

Recently, I learned about your calls for decisive reforms in the judiciary and even vetting.

You mention with regret that the judiciary doesn’t enjoy public trust and consider that bribed and incompetent judges should resign or be dismissed.

Unquestionably, public trust towards the judiciary is among the key components of an effectively operating democratic country, and I am aware that, painfully, the trust towards the judiciary is not sufficient in Armenia.

The Venice Commission has already acknowledged and supported reforms and even the process of implementing vetting in other European countries that were in the same situation.

But I have to emphasize that the Venice Commission also reaffirms that the reforms in the judiciary should be developed and implemented through legal measures, in accordance with the Constitution and taking into consideration the rule of law and the European criteria over human rights. Such reforms can achieve their goal of strengthening rule of law and can foster the implementation of democratic aspirations in your country only if those criteria are respected.

The Venice Commission is willing to assist you in developing the reforms aimed at restoring public trust towards the judiciary in Armenia, respecting the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and relevant international standards".