An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced the eighth Frenchman to death because of being a member of the Islamic State (IS), Alsumaria News television reported.

The source added that the similar trial of the ninth Frenchman is in progress.

On May 26, AFP reported that three Frenchmen were sentenced to death in Iraq for joining the IS. They were detained in Syria by the Arab-Kurdish union.

Under Iraqi law, they have 30 days to appeal the verdict.