Newspaper: Majority faction is unanimous that Prosperous Armenia Party leader tycoon should not be in parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are very few matters on which everyone is unanimous at the majority “My Step” Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“The attitude towards [Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and tycoon] Gagik Tsarukyan [who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the NA] is one of such matters.

“Some [at the My Step faction] are more harshly disposed [toward him]. Some believe that it needs to be done gently; but they are unanimous: Tsarukyan should not be in Parliament.

“Also, they are annoyed that Tsarukyan [directly] calls, meets with [PM] Nikol Pashinyan. During a discussion Hakob Simidyan, the secretary of the [My Step] faction, said: ‘We will see to it that Tsarukyan only calls [My Step faction head] Lilit Makunts, does not dare to contact the Prime Minister.’ Many agreed with what he said,” Hraparak wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
