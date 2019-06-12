ARF-D Bureau member: Azerbaijan has two options

Azerbaijan now has two options. It either comes to trips with the reality or declares war. This is what member of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Kiro Manoyan said during a press conference today.
Manoyan emphasized that the Azerbaijani government’s hope to see Armenia’s economy destroyed and an outflow of capital and the population is groundless.
“Armenia has learned to grow without relations with two of its neighboring countries and won’t be brought down to its knees,” he said, adding that one of the ways of getting out of this situation is to recognize Artsakh, and here Armenia needs to mobilize the international community.
As far as the likelihood of war is concerned, Manoyan says the best way of preventing war is to be ready for it. He also didn’t rule out the possibility of an accidental war, if Azerbaijan provokes military operations during military drills.