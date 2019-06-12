News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
ARFD representative speaks about improvement of Armenian-American relations
ARFD representative speaks about improvement of Armenian-American relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia needs to maintain good relations with most of the main players in the region - Iran, the US States and Russia, the ARF Bureau’s member Giro Manoyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on the Armenian-American relations, Giro Manoyan highlighted the talks of the past month. However, Manoyan is sure that relations should be such as not to harm other relations of Armenia.

“It would be right to develop relationships carefully. Armenian-Iranian relations can not replace the Armenian-American, Armenian-American should not interfere with the Armenian-Russian. It is necessary to use all the possibilities,” Manoyan said, expressing the hope that the US would not put forward a demand in the Iranian issue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-US national security adviser: We should be more appreciative to Armenia than we have been
“In principle I consider Armenia to be a friendly country…
 Armenian Ambassador meets with US Congressman Tom Malinowski
Ambassador Nersesyan and Tom Malinowski also touched upon...
 Armenia high-tech minister, US deputy assistant secretary discuss opportunities for cooperation
At the end of the meeting, the Armenian official invited the American side to the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) that will be held in Yerevan…
 Minister, US congresswoman discuss high-tech development in Armenia
Within the framework of his working visit to the US, Hakob Arshakyan met with Anna Eshoo…
 Armenia National Security Council Secretary on US visit
According to Grigoryan, the US is willing to support the reforms...
 California Senate passes California-Armenia trade office bill
“After advocating for the re-opening of the Trade Office first with Governor Brown…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos