ARFD representative speaks about improvement of Armenian-American relations

Armenia needs to maintain good relations with most of the main players in the region - Iran, the US States and Russia, the ARF Bureau’s member Giro Manoyan told reporters on Wednesday.
Asked to comment on the Armenian-American relations, Giro Manoyan highlighted the talks of the past month. However, Manoyan is sure that relations should be such as not to harm other relations of Armenia.
“It would be right to develop relationships carefully. Armenian-Iranian relations can not replace the Armenian-American, Armenian-American should not interfere with the Armenian-Russian. It is necessary to use all the possibilities,” Manoyan said, expressing the hope that the US would not put forward a demand in the Iranian issue.