Georgian president, parliament speaker interrupt visits because of Tbilisi events
Georgian president, parliament speaker interrupt visits because of Tbilisi events
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili is interrupting her visit to Belarus because of the events in Tbilisi, Georgian media reported.

She had to attend the opening ceremony of the European Games, official meetings were also planned.

Speaker of the Georgian parliament Irakly Kobakhidze also decided to interrupt his visit to Azerbaijan and to come back to Georgia.

On Thursday evening, participants of the protest action made several attempts to break through police cordon and enter the parliament. Police had to use tear gas and water canon.

A scandal occurred Thursday morning at the Georgian parliament, as Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov opened the 26th Annual General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, and which is held in the Georgian legislature.

Also, this Russian lawmaker sat on the seat of the Georgian parliament speaker and addressed the participants in this event, and this infuriated the Georgian opposition MPs. They did not allow Gavrilov to continue his address.

The opposition demands the resignation of chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze of the Parliament of Georgia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
