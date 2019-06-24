Armenia Public Council President on Vahe Grigoryan's statement

What Vahe Grigoryan said is simply absurd. This is what President of the Public Council of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan told ankakh.com, touching upon the statement by judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan, who said he is assuming the powers of the President of the Constitutional Court.

“If one carefully read the articles of the Constitution and in the transitional positions of the Constitution of Armenia and one of the points in the constitutional law on the Constitutional Court, it will be clear that what Vahe Grigoryan said is absurd.

Besides this, neither the President of Armenia nor the National Assembly nor the government can change the President of the Constitutional Court. This is the first time I am hearing a person declare himself president of the Constitutional Court. I am concerned about the fact that there are such people in our society,” Vazgen Manukyan said.

When asked if he believes President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will resign, Manukyan said Tovmasyan has a rather strong will and won’t give in to repressions easily. “It’s not about the office, but the phenomenon, that is, Hrayr Tovmasyan will have to fight to save the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and the independence of courts, not his office.”