Armenia FM, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights underscore international community steps to prevent genocides
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday met with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in Geneva, Switzerland.

They stressed the close cooperation between Armenia and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and outlined the steps to be taken to further extend it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors noted that human rights are universal, and therefore cooperation on their protection should be universal, too.

Presenting the ongoing reforms and respective achievements in Armenia, FM Mnatsakanyan highlighted, in particular, that the reform of the country’s judiciary is a government priority.

Also, Armenia’s FM and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights underscored the international community’s steps toward the prevention of genocides and other crimes against humanity.

And touching upon women’s rights, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that the Armenian government has already approved the First National Action Plan for the Implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, on women, peace, and security.
This text available in   Հայերեն
