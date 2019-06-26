Ushakov: Putin and Trump will meet on June 28

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will meet on June 28 after the meeting of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Russian leader’s aide Yury Ushakov, told RIA Novosti.
“The meeting with Trump is held in the negotiation area for the leaders, in one of the rooms. This room was found by the American side,” said Ushakov.
According to him, it is planned to discuss issues of strategic stability, regional conflicts, including Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Venezuela, as well as the Iranian problem, but much will depend on how the leaders build a conversation.