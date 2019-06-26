Trump: War with Iran won't last long

The war with Iran won’t last long. This is what US President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network.

Moreover, he announced once again about his desire to avoid military confrontation. “I hope not, but if anything happens, we’re in a very strong position,” Trump said.

The tension between the US and Iran escalated after Iran shot down a US drone. Tehran claims the drone violated Iran’s airspace and was shot down after several warnings. Washington declares that the drone didn’t violate Iran’s airspace.