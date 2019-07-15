Armenian citizen detained in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia

An Armenian citizen who tried to transfer radioactive substances to Russia was detained on the Georgian-Armenian border, News-Georgia reported referring to the Georgian State Security Service.
According to the investigation, the citizen, who ran a cargo minibus, tried to transfer the “thorium”, packaged in four packs, from Armenia to Russia through the territory of Georgia.
The packages are 71.63 kilograms and they contain the radioactive isotope Thorium 232.
The owner of the cargo has been detained.
The Main Investigation Department of the Counterintelligence Department under the Georgian State Security Service is conducting an investigation into the illegal handling and transportation of nuclear materials.