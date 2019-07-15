News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
537.65
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenian citizen detained in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia
Armenian citizen detained in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

An Armenian citizen who tried to transfer radioactive substances to Russia was detained on the Georgian-Armenian border, News-Georgia reported referring to the Georgian State Security Service.

According to the investigation, the citizen, who ran a cargo minibus, tried to transfer the “thorium”, packaged in four packs, from Armenia to Russia through the territory of Georgia.

The packages are 71.63 kilograms and they contain the radioactive isotope Thorium 232.

The owner of the cargo has been detained.

The Main Investigation Department of the Counterintelligence Department under the Georgian State Security Service is conducting an investigation into the illegal handling and transportation of nuclear materials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
32 people detained in Russian scuffle
There were a gathering of crime bosses in one of the restaurants of Russian Moscow region…
 Shooting in Armenian Syunik province: 2 brothers hospitalized with gunshot wounds
A criminal case has been initiated as a result of an incident…
 Director of Diamond restaurant complex in Yerevan detained
The signal received from the 49-year-old resident of Yerevan Anush D., who told about a loss of money at the Diamond restaurant complex…
 Two Armenians sentenced to 10 and 6 years in jail in US for their role in health care fraud
Angela Avetisyan, 43, of Glendale, was sentenced to 120 months in prison...
 Over 120 people detained in Italy on charges of mafia activities
The arrested gangsters are accused of involvement in mafia activities, drug smuggling...
 Former Armenia MP's house in Yerevan robbed
An operative group of police officers of the Malatia police station is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos