President Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia
President Zelensky dismisses Ukrainian ambassador to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia, Pyotr Litvin, AnalitikaUA.net reported. 

According to the source, the relevant decree is posted on the website of the head of state.

The Ukrainian President signed on Friday decrees on the dismissal of a number of ambassadors, including ambassadors to the US, Vietnam and the Kingdom of Cambodia, Cyprus, Turkmenistan, the Vatican, Malta, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Morocco.
