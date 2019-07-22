News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 22
USD
476.18
EUR
534.18
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.18
EUR
534.18
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Bolton says Iran directly threatens security of Western Hemisphere countries
Bolton says Iran directly threatens security of Western Hemisphere countries
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran and the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah assist the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and directly threaten the security of the countries of the Western Hemisphere, the US President security advisor tweeted.

“Iran & Hizbollah support the illegitimate Maduro dictatorship’s tools of repression, torture, & killing of innocent Venezuelans, & directly threaten the region’s security. We will continue to expose Maduro’s bedfellows and Iranian efforts to operate in the Western Hemisphere,” he said in a tweet.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday that the US economic terror unleashed against the people and the legitimate government of Venezuela has no basis in international law.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos