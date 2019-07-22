Bolton says Iran directly threatens security of Western Hemisphere countries

Iran and the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah assist the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and directly threaten the security of the countries of the Western Hemisphere, the US President security advisor tweeted.
“Iran & Hizbollah support the illegitimate Maduro dictatorship’s tools of repression, torture, & killing of innocent Venezuelans, & directly threaten the region’s security. We will continue to expose Maduro’s bedfellows and Iranian efforts to operate in the Western Hemisphere,” he said in a tweet.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday that the US economic terror unleashed against the people and the legitimate government of Venezuela has no basis in international law.