Jamie Metzl one of speakers at WCIT 2019

Jamie Metzl, geopolitical expert, Sci Fi novelist, media commentator, and a Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council will be one of the keynote speakers at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019)
“Meet our next #WCIT2019 special keynote speaker - Jamie Metzl, geopolitical expert, #SciFi novelist, media commentator, and a Senior Fellow of the Atlantic Council. Jamie was recently appointed to the World Health Organization (WHO) expert advisory committee on developing global standards for the governance and oversight of human #genome editing,” says the statement on WCIT’s Facebook.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).