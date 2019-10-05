News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 05
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Vanadzor mass murder solved
Vanadzor mass murder solved
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The mass murder that was committed in Vanadzor has been solved, the Police of Armenia press service informed.

Accordingly, on Friday, at 11:55pm, a person called the police and asked that police officers immediately come to a house in the aforesaid town.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found the dead bodies of Andranik Ohanyan, 30, and Gor Grigoryan in the basement of this house—and with gunshot wounds.

Also, 29-, 26-, 28-, 21-, and 25-year-old other persons—and also with gunshot wounds—were taken from the abovementioned house to the Vanadzor town hospital. But one of them, Davit Ohanyan, 25, died en route to the hospital.

A pistol found at the scene.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

According to preliminary information, at 11:40pm, a 46-year-old man fired shots from a pistol during an argument—and arising from interpersonal relations—in the direction of the others who were involved in this argument at the aforesaid basement.

As a result, three people died and five others sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was found and detained. He confessed.

All the circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

The investigation is in progress.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian priest's car robbed, large amount of money plundered
According to the source, Samvel K told investigators...
 Yerevan prosecutor's office institutes proceedings for Poghos Poghosyan's death based on newly emerged circumstances
Due to newly emerged circumstances in regard to the criminal case...
 Man wanted by Ukraine for killing his son detained in Artsakh
The 65-year-old Ukrainian citizen was arrested and transported to Yerevan...
 Brawl occurs between representatives of Armenia and Dagestan in Russia
Armenian and Dagestan’s men are among the injured…
 Russian citizen shot dead in Georgia
The information has been reportedly confirmed by the Interior Ministry...
 Unknown steals headlights of vehicle belonging to ex-Armenia governor's son
Unknown men stole headlights of Volkswagen Tuareg...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos