Vanadzor mass murder solved

The mass murder that was committed in Vanadzor has been solved, the Police of Armenia press service informed.

Accordingly, on Friday, at 11:55pm, a person called the police and asked that police officers immediately come to a house in the aforesaid town.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found the dead bodies of Andranik Ohanyan, 30, and Gor Grigoryan in the basement of this house—and with gunshot wounds.

Also, 29-, 26-, 28-, 21-, and 25-year-old other persons—and also with gunshot wounds—were taken from the abovementioned house to the Vanadzor town hospital. But one of them, Davit Ohanyan, 25, died en route to the hospital.

A pistol found at the scene.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

According to preliminary information, at 11:40pm, a 46-year-old man fired shots from a pistol during an argument—and arising from interpersonal relations—in the direction of the others who were involved in this argument at the aforesaid basement.

As a result, three people died and five others sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was found and detained. He confessed.

All the circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

The investigation is in progress.