Shootings in Vanadzor; 3 dead, 5 injured (PHOTOS)

Three people have died and five others were wounded after firing of shots in Vanadzor, Armenia.

On Saturday, at about 12:30am, the police received a call from the Vanadzor town hospital that a group of doctors on duty had gone to a house on a call, and where they had found the dead bodies of two men and had transported several injured persons to the hospital.

The police and investigators who were dispatched to this house found dead bodies of two men and, also, found out that one of the five injured who were hospitalized had died, too, shamshyan.com reported.

The dead are Vanadzor resident Andranik Ohanyan, 30, and Davit Ohanyan, 25. Gor Grigoryan, 30, Gevorg Gevorgyan, 26, Levon Zhamharyan, 29, Levon Khachatryan, 25, and Andranik Tadevosyan, 21, were taken to the Vanadzor medical center. The identity of the other person hospitalized is being ascertained.

Gor Grigoryan, 30, died while being admitted to this hospital.

According to the source, the dead Davit and Andranik Ohanyan were brothers.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

According to preliminary information, there are stab wounds on the injured.

The forensic medical examination will determine the injuries the dead had sustained.