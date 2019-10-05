Youri Djorkaeff arrives in Yerevan for WCIT 2019

YEREVAN. – General Director of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff has arrived in Yerevan to attend the World Congress of Information Technology (WCIT 2019).
Talking to Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent, Youri Djorkaeff said he was impressed by Armenia’s IT sector and called it a strategic area.
“During my last trip to Armenia I met minister of high-tech and we traveled to a high-tech school. It is where we belong to. This was one of my most interesting trips in Armenia. We know history but not what is going on in Armenia regarding high-tech,” he said. “One day it [high-tech] will make a difference.”
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).