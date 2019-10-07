Yonne Chiu says Armenia is considered Silicon Valley of this area

WCIT 2019 is one of the most important events in Armenia, Armenian Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, the Armenian government has declared the IT sector as a priority.

“High technologies need to be introduced into different areas - justice, public administration, agriculture. We will do our best to support this transformation of our economy. The IT sector in Armenia has been growing at an average of 28% in recent years,” he said, adding that he is confident that the WCIT 2019 World Conference on Information Technologies will take place at a high level.

President of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises and chair of the WCIT 2019 organizing committee, Alexandr Yesayan, in his turn, said: “This year 6200 people attend WCIT. This is the record number in conference history since 1978. I am glad that Armenia will become a center of excellence in IT in the next few days.”

WITSA President Yonne Chiu noted that Armenia is rightly considered a Silicon Valley of the former Soviet Union.

Armenian people have young talents, she added.