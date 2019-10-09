Serj Tankian says we must position ourselves as technological nation

All people who have been to Armenia are delighted with what they have seen, System of a Down star Serj Tankian told reporters within the WCIT-2019 in Yerevan on Wednesday.

According to him, that is why Armenia has to show itself, also with TUMO, with its education.

Armenia should push modern technology platforms because we do not have ports, he noted adding that we must position ourselves as a technological nation.

Tankian expressed hope that Armenia would benefit from the conference: will be able to submit their proposals, make new contacts, because the biggest value of such events is that it gives people the opportunity to be in the same place, to make connections.