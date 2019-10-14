News
Monday
October 14
News
Monday
October 14
EU foreign ministers urge Turkey to cease operation in Syria
EU foreign ministers urge Turkey to cease operation in Syria
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

EU member states urge Turkey to end the military operation in Syria and withdraw its troops from this country, the EU said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Council again urges Turkey to cease unilateral military operations in northeastern Syria and withdraw its troops, TASS reported.

The EU member states also agreed to coordinate policies regarding the supply of arms to Turkey in connection with its military operation in Syria.

Member States commit themselves to a firm national stance on their policies regarding arms exports to Turkey, including strict application of criteria for regional stability. The relevant working group will convene later this week to coordinate and consider the positions of member states on this issue.

Foreign Ministers of 28 EU member states call for a ministerial meeting of countries members of the international coalition to fight against the Islamic State group led by the US in connection with the Turkish military operation in Syria.

The urgent need for further efforts by the international community, including the UN Security Council, to end this military unilateral action. The Council calls for a ministerial meeting of the international coalition against Daesh to consider how to continue its efforts in the current context, it says.

In addition, EU member states have agreed on a sanctions regime against Turkey to introduce restrictive measures against Ankara in connection with its drilling activities in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

The Council, based on the preparatory work already done, agreed on a framework for the introduction of restrictive measures against individuals and legal entities responsible for or involved in illegal drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Council invites the High Representative (EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy) and the European Commission to promptly submit relevant proposals.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
