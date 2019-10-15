Pashinyan: Armenia-Georgia relations should develop without external influence

YEREVAN. – Relations with Georgia are of particular importance to Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated this at his joint news conference with the visiting Georgian PM, Giorgi Gakharia.
Pashinyan noted that, in all probability, Georgia has observed that, after his being elected PM, Armenian-Georgian bilateral relations are developing with special warmth.
“The dynamics of our contacts and the current visit bespeak that Georgia attaches great importance to relations with Armenia,” Pashinyan added, in particular.
In his words, important negotiations were held Tuesday, the parties reaffirmed the high level of relations and their readiness to develop them. The interlocutors also discussed numerous matters on the agenda of bilateral relations.
Pashinyan also noted that the parties had stated the need for convening an intergovernmental commission meeting and, in parallel to this, the importance of holding an Armenian-Georgian business forum.
Speaking about regional security, the premier expressed confidence that the development of Armenian-Georgian relations should proceed without external influence.
The parties had discussed regional conflicts, too.
“We believe that the settlement of conflicts is possible only through pacific means, based on the precepts and provisions of international law,” Nikol Pashinyan stressed. “We affirmed that each and every conflict is unique, and the solutions must stem from their content. We also endorsed a balanced approach toward sensitive matters.”