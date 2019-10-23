News
Armenia lawmaker: Maybe some people have given Nairi Hunanyan hope
Armenia lawmaker: Maybe some people have given Nairi Hunanyan hope
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Nairi Hunanyan and the members of his group had to have mental problems because people with mental disorders are always used to incite such crimes. Andranik Kocharyan, Chair of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Defense and Security—and who was the national security and defense adviser to then Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan on October 27, 1999—on Wednesday told this to reporters in parliament.

The question whether he knows Nairi Hunanyan’s current situation, Kocharyan responded: “I know his mother, who died a few years ago, had had mental problems. They’ve talked about his uncle, Vram Grigoryan, who hanged himself in the cell, having mental problems."

He added that he had not seen and had no desire to see Nairi Hunanyan during these years.

"But if Nairi Hunanyan is ready to present significant episodes unknown to the public to the preliminary investigative body, then I and all the people who played a role in the government at that time, we will try to fully realize that opportunity by enabling a full disclosure of the case a reality,” he added.

Asked whether his request for release could be a signal that he has something to say, the committee chairman responded: “No. It could be another signal. Maybe some people have given him hope that, ‘You have the opportunity to be free,’ but that has nothing to do with the authorities.”
Հայերեն
