Prosperous Armenia party: Decision to pardon Hunanyan is in jurisdiction of authorities
Prosperous Armenia party: Decision to pardon Hunanyan is in jurisdiction of authorities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I have many questions for the head of the terrorist group Nairi Hunanyan, said the secretary of the Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction Arman Abovyan on Friday.

According to him, talking on this topic is quite difficult, since the events in the parliament 20 years ago changed the country's development path. 

“It was the most painful, sharpest, and worst day in the history of modern Armenia. As for the request of the convict, whose last name I don’t even want to give, we need to wait. I don’t even want to comment on his request whether it is fair or not,” Abovyan said, adding that the decision should be made by the country's authorities.

Nairi Hunanyan was convicted in the case of the terrorist attack of October 27, 1999 when he and his accomplices seized the Armenian parliament. As a result of the attack, speaker Karen Demirchyan, Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan and six deputies were killed, more than 30 were injured of varying severity. The customers of the attack have not been identified.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
