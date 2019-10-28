Lavrov: US withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies will be sad

The possible US withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies will be sad, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov told reporters.
“This [withdrawal] will be sad,” TASS reported referring to Lavrov.
The Wall Street Journal on October 27 reported that US President Donald Trump has signed a document that allegedly sets out the intention of the US administration to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies.
The Treaty on Open Skies, signed on March 24, 1992 in Helsinki by representatives of 23 member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, was developed with the active participation of Moscow.
According to the Russian FM, the agreement is an important measure to build confidence and security. Its entry into force almost completed the formation of a regime of building confidence and transparency in the field of conventional arms in the Euro-Atlantic area.