Clashes between protesters, government supporters occur in Beirut

Clashes between protestors and government activists broke out on Tuesday in Beirut. According to Al Hadath TV channel, a group of Amal supporters of the Shiite movement tried by force to unblock the passage on the overpass that connects the western and eastern quarters of the capital, TASS reported.
The security forces and the Lebanese army stopped fights and wedged between crowds of demonstrators from two warring camps. According to preliminary information, six people suffered in clashes.
The clashes began after received information about the possible resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri. According to Al Hadath, additional police units are now sent to his residence in Beit El Wassat. Law enforcement officers noticeably strengthened their presence in the central square of the capital, occupied by demonstrators.