MFA: Information on presence of Armenia citizens on list of passengers of plane crash in Iran is being verified

YEREVAN. – The information on the presence of Armenian citizens on the list of casualties of the crash of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger airplane in Iran is being clarified. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan posted this on Facebook.
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also reflected on this plane crash and offered his condolences to the relatives of the casualties.
“Very sad news about the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines airplane Boeing 737 en route from Tehran to Kiev,” he wrote on Twitter. “Deep condolences to families and friends of victims.”