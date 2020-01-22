News
Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service ex-director who was found dead had hinted he did not want to live
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: We were told, in connection the mysterious death of former NSS [National Security Service] director Georgi Kutoyan, that after returning from London, he was in a depressed state, which was observed by his relatives.

On one occasion he told his wife: "I feel like a useless person;" he even hinted that he didn't want to live.

He fired shots at home the last time on January 6.

They said that his wife, sensing her husband's intention, had gathered and hidden the bullets that were not fired, but that he had managed to find the bullets again from somewhere.

In any case, those who know him are bewildered as to what could have pushed a person of a stable character toward taking such a step.
