Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine working on organizing Kiev-Yerevan charter flight

The Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine has informed that citizens of Armenia wishing to return to Armenia may only return via the Minsk-Yerevan flight. The tickets for the April 5 and 12 flights are sold out. The airline company’s booking system shows that there are tickets available for the April 17, 19, 24 and 26 flights.
Once again, the Embassy warns that reaching Minsk Airport from Ukraine is problematic in the sense that passengers can only reach the Ukrainian-Belarusian border by foot.
The Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine also informs that the Embassy is working on organizing a charter flight from Kiev to Yerevan. Currently, there aren’t enough travelers or people traveling from Armenia to Ukraine in order to set the date. Citizens wishing to depart are asked to register at the Embassy’s consular section via phone or e-mail.
The Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine would also like to warn that the price of the ticket for the possible flight will be set by the airline company, which is a private legal entity.