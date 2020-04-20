News
Monday
April 20
Armenia PM spokesperson: I am not going to resign
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – I am not going to resign. Mane Gevorgyan, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday, commenting on the rumors of her possible resignation after the scandal regarding the dissemination of the off-air footage of PM Nikol Pashinyan preparing for his live broadcast.

"I don't want to find culprits here," she added, in particular. "Yesterday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also spoke live about the dissemination of the footage. Let's see how things turn out."

It should be noted that on April 18, non-broadcast footage of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's April 17 message was spread on the Internet.

To note, the off-air footage of PM Nikol Pashinyan preparing for his live TV broadcast on April 17 appeared on the internet the next day, and his spokesperson and the state-funded Public Television of Armenia have made mutual accusations in this regard.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
