EC representative: The impact of COVID-19 on Belarus 'will be fairly big'
EC representative: The impact of COVID-19 on Belarus 'will be fairly big'
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The European Commission has organized an online briefing on EU support for the Eastern Partnership countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, media assistance and the EU’s work to combat disinformation around the virus. 

Deputy Director-General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Katarina Mathernova noted that there is quite a divergence among the six countries in the context of COVID-19 pandemic situation.

According to her, Georgia quickly reacted to the situation with coronavirus, so the situation in the country is not bad. 

Touching upon the situation with the pandemic in Belarus, she noted that no measures were taken in Belarus and this affected the spread of the virus throughout the republic. 

“So it's very predictable that the impact will be fairly big,” she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
