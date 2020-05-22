Putin appoints Artyom Avetisyan head of Agency for Strategic Initiatives for 4 more years

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has appointed Artyom Avetisyan director of the “New Business” Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects for another four years, as reported the press service of the Agency to TASS.
Avetisyan has been the director of the Agency since August 2011. In 2019, under his leadership, Russia released the “забизнес.рф” (zabiznes.rf) digital platform, which allows to detect abuse of powers and violations in the work of force structures and provide information about repression on businesses to the public.
“Currently, Artyom Avetisyan is solving issues related to the promotion of modern businesses,” the press service clarified.