Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Pope Francis, Azerbaijan's military operations discussed
Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Pope Francis, Azerbaijan's military operations discussed
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today had a meeting with Pope Francis I, as reported Head of the Information Center of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Priest Vahram Melikyan.

During the meeting, His Holiness Karekin II and Pope Francis I touched upon the close ties between the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church and the Roman Catholic Church and the partnership in various sectors.

During the conversation, the parties particularly touched upon the operations unleashed by Azerbaijan along the entire length of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact which have also caused the deaths of peaceful civilians.

The Catholicos of All Armenians attached importance to the voice of the Sister Catholic Church and its pontiff for an end to the hostilities and a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression, His Holiness Karekin II affirmed that only with respect for the rights of the people of Artsakh and the proclamation of justice will it be possible to reestablish peace and stability.

Both pontiffs said a prayer for the restoration of peace.
This text available in   Հայերեն
