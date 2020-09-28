Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations

For the second day in a row, we continue to be intensively involved in large-scale war actions unleashed by the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Monday morning wrote about this on his Facebook page, addressing Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora.

"During the night, the Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations, restoring lost positions, or making some progress, in various parts of the defense line.

I am proud of and thankful to our troop, command for the high fighting spirit and readiness being shown.

I am proud of and thankful to our people for the common sense shown during this period, everything for the sake of the Homeland and the front—for the devotion.

I am proud of and thankful to our compatriots and the authorities of the RA [Republic of Armenia] for their unconditional support.

I am proud of and thankful for the thousands of calls and words of support from our compatriots around the world.

I express my respect and condolences to the relatives of all our boys who have fallen with the life of a hero. I am proud of and thankful.

Dear compatriots,

I once again address you all with the unconditional faith and sense of victory. It is impossible to defeat a people who turn into a strong and single army in hours.

Victory will be ours."