Armenia MFA spokesperson: About 200 journalists from over 50 leading international outlets accredited

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has posted the following on her Facebook page:

“These days, Foreign Ministry of Armenia has accredited groups of journalists from more than 50 leading international media outlets-about 200 foreign journalists, most of whom are already in Armenia and Artsakh. Accreditation applications continue with the same intensity.”

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the Azerbaijani authorities and accused Yerevan of escalating the conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to immediately cease fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation. The leaders of France, Austria, Germany, and other European countries also called for a suspension of hostilities and the start of talks.