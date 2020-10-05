Karabakh presidential spokesman: Enemy again shelling Stepanakert, Shushi cities

The enemy is again shelling Stepanakert and Shushi cities. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), wrote this on Facebook Monday morning.

“The response of the [Artsakh] Defense Army will not be delayed. But unlike Baku's terrorist halls of power, we do not target the civilian population, but the military facilities that are permanently located in large cities. We again urge civilians living in those cities to immediately leave their residences to avoid possible casualties,” Poghosyan added.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting its civilian population, too.

As of October 4, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed the adversary’s 14 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 124 drones, 368 units of armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 82 vehicles, and 10 armored personnel carriers—one TOS-1A heavy artillery system, 4 Smerch and 1 Uragan rocket launcher systems.

The adversary has over 3,145 casualties, more than 5,270 wounded. From the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are 209 casualties and more than 200 wounded.

The Azerbaijani army also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh and Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia and 14—in Artsakh.