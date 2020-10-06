Turkish and Azerbaijani flags hung in city of Eastern Turkey (PHOTO)

Turkey has hung large Turkish and Azerbaijani flags on the historic gates to the city of Diyarbakir in order to intimidate the local Armenians and send a message to all Armenians, Akunq.net reports.
The flags were hung today, and the local authorities had taken note of and permitted this. As is known, Diyarbakir currently doesn’t have a mayor. The functions of the mayor are performed by the trustees since Kurdish mayor Adnan Melcuk Mizrakli, who is a member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was arrested under the charge of ‘joining an armed terrorist organization’ back in March of this year.
One of the goals of this demonstration is to send a message to all Armenians of the world sine the local authorities know very well that Diyarbakir is an Armenian city and the surrounding territories are Armenian territories.