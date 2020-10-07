News
French FM: Turkey is involved in military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh
French FM: Turkey is involved in military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey is involved in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said during a hearing at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.

According to him, a military involvement of Turkey in Nagorno-Karabakh threatens to lead to the internationalization of the conflict, TASS reported.

France has repeatedly stated its position, the FM minister continued adding that it stands for the realization by all parties that they should end all hostilities as soon as possible without any preconditions and start talks. They should lead to positive results, even if it takes considerable time, he said.

Any preliminary conditions put forward by the parties will not allow achieving results. It is necessary to ensure a ceasefire and sit down at the negotiating table, the FM added.

He especially noted that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is currently very alarming.
