National Assembly of Quebec adopts statement condemning violence against peaceful Armenian population
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The National Assembly of Quebec has unanimously adopted a statement condemning the violence being perpetrated against the peaceful Armenian population and expresses its solidarity with Armenia.

The statement states that the National Assembly of Quebec expresses serious concern over the hostilities taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The National Assembly of Quebec joins the calls that the leaders of several countries have made for a peaceful resolution of the issue, immediate cessation of hostilities and immediate resumption of negotiations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
