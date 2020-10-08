O'Brien: Karabakh talks are example of US-Russia collaboration

Negotiations on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group are an example of collaboration between the United States and Russia. The statement was made by US national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Wednesday in front of students at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, TASS reports.
There are fundamental differences between the United States and Russia. But even with that in mind, there are domains where we can work with Russia, he said. There are such domains. For example, the inflamed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are a party there, co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group and trying to restore peace in the Caucasus, he stressed.
O'Brien also noted that the United States and the Russian Federation have ample opportunities for collaboration in the fight against terrorism.