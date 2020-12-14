News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Mother-to-be dies of coronavirus in Yerevan
Mother-to-be dies of coronavirus in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A pregnant woman has died in a hospital in Yerevan.

According to preliminary data, the cause of death of this 40-year-old woman was the coronavirus. The information about this was confirmed by Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Health of Armenia, in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"On December 13, the latter's condition deteriorated sharply, and despite the full-scale resuscitation measures, she was pronounced dead," Nikoghosyan added in particular.

ArmDaily.am had informed that this woman was in the seventh month of her pregnancy, she was a mother of three children, and a doctor by profession.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Schools and shops to be closed in Germany from December 16
The restriction will be valid until at least January 10...
 357 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 18 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Trump says has no plans yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19
“I am not scheduled to take the vaccine [now], but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time,” the US president wrote on Twitter…
 Lithuania becomes 3rd worst-hit EU country in terms of coronavirus
A tougher lockdown has been announced in the country…
 1,013 COVID-19 new cases in Armenia per day, 24 people died
The total COVID-19 cases number has reached 148,325...
 Armenia confirms 995 new coronavirus cases, 17 die from COVID-19
Based on the latest statistics...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos