Mother-to-be dies of coronavirus in Yerevan

A pregnant woman has died in a hospital in Yerevan.
According to preliminary data, the cause of death of this 40-year-old woman was the coronavirus. The information about this was confirmed by Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Health of Armenia, in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"On December 13, the latter's condition deteriorated sharply, and despite the full-scale resuscitation measures, she was pronounced dead," Nikoghosyan added in particular.
ArmDaily.am had informed that this woman was in the seventh month of her pregnancy, she was a mother of three children, and a doctor by profession.