News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.46
EUR
635
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Mayor: Enemy gave Armenian military time to retreat from positions near the village in Syunik province
Mayor: Enemy gave Armenian military time to retreat from positions near the village in Syunik province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The enemy gave time on Sunday for the Armenian military on the border of the village of Agarak in the Syunik province of Armenia to leave their positions on Monday, Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, there are no changes at the border now.

"We didn’t withdraw, we remained at the same positions. At the moment the situation is calm, nothing is happening," Parsyan said.

Commenting on rumors that there was an intense shooting in this direction for half an hour yesterday, the mayor said that there had been no intense firefight.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh: Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages heads say 10 people were captured from Armenian side
On December 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces, violating the provisions of the trilateral statement, launched an offensive in the direction of these villages...
 Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The Prime Minister noted the importance of the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region...
 Armenian FM and OSCE MG Co-Chairs discuss situation in Artsakh
Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan received OSCE MG Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer...
 Opposition candidate for Armenia PM: Defeat could have been avoided
"If the authorities had paid attention to the army even a little for 2.5 years..
 Artsakh President's meeting with OSCE mediateros does not take place on initiative of Armenian side
The reason is the incomplete format...
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs leave Armenia MFA
Their meeting with FM Aivazian lasted about two hours…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos