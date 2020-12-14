Mayor: Enemy gave Armenian military time to retreat from positions near the village in Syunik province

The enemy gave time on Sunday for the Armenian military on the border of the village of Agarak in the Syunik province of Armenia to leave their positions on Monday, Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
According to him, there are no changes at the border now.
"We didn’t withdraw, we remained at the same positions. At the moment the situation is calm, nothing is happening," Parsyan said.
Commenting on rumors that there was an intense shooting in this direction for half an hour yesterday, the mayor said that there had been no intense firefight.