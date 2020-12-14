Relatives of Armenian prisoners gather near military airport (PHOTOS)

Relatives of Armenian prisoners gather near the military airport in Yerevan, where the Russian plane with 44 Armenian prisoners had just landed.
The relatives do not know if they will have the opportunity to see their son, as they will most likely be taken to the hospital for medical examination.
There are also ambulances at the airport.
The process of exchange of prisoners and hostages between Armenia and Azerbaijan kicked off Monday. The parties agreed to carry out the exchange on the 'all for all' principle.