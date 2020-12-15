News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
525.09
EUR
638.35
RUB
7.15
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Demonstration is held outside Yerevan city hall
Demonstration is held outside Yerevan city hall
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A rally demanding the resignation of Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan is being held in front of the city hall building.

One of the protesters stated that the Yerevan committee of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party had a letter to hand to Marutyan. He read this letter, where in particular, it is noted that the mayor did not take the spread of the coronavirus seriously, did not take any respective measures, and instead went into hiding. "The ‘administrative machine’ of Yerevan continues to be paralyzed, no operation is having a logical process," the letter also reads in particular.

And at the end of the letter, two proposals were presented to Hayk Marutyan. "First, join the demand of a large mass of people and demand the resignation of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan. Second, submit your resignation from the post of Mayor."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Picket concludes in front of Yerevan Municipality
The slogan, "Armenia without Nikol," can smoothly turn into "Yerevan without Hayk"…
 Relatives of those missing in Artsakh war picketing in front of Armenia MOD
They want to meet with the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces…
 Group of youth protesting outside Armenia government building
They are demanding PM Nikol Pashinyan's resignation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos