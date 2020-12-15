Demonstration is held outside Yerevan city hall

YEREVAN. – A rally demanding the resignation of Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan is being held in front of the city hall building.
One of the protesters stated that the Yerevan committee of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party had a letter to hand to Marutyan. He read this letter, where in particular, it is noted that the mayor did not take the spread of the coronavirus seriously, did not take any respective measures, and instead went into hiding. "The ‘administrative machine’ of Yerevan continues to be paralyzed, no operation is having a logical process," the letter also reads in particular.
And at the end of the letter, two proposals were presented to Hayk Marutyan. "First, join the demand of a large mass of people and demand the resignation of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan. Second, submit your resignation from the post of Mayor."