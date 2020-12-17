News
Rouhani: Biden will return to implementation of nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

US President-elect Joe Biden will return to the implementation of the nuclear deal after coming to power, while the sanctions will be lifted, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani believes.

According to him, Iran’s three-year resistance will force the next US government to bow to the Iranian people and return to fulfilling its obligations by breaking the sanctions, RIA Novosti reported.

The Iranian authorities have said that they are not enthusiastic about Biden's victory, but are happy with Donald Trump's departure.

Earlier, Biden confirmed his intention to return the United States to the format of the Iranian deal and to conduct further talks with Tehran on this issue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
