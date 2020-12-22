News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron held phone talks during which they discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin’s press service reported, adding that Putin emphasized that the situation in the region is becoming stable.

“The parties thoroughly discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. The President of Russia emphasized that the situation in the region is becoming stable, and overall, the agreements specified in the November 9 statement by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are being successfully implemented. They emphasized the successful work of Russian peacekeepers through which, at the request of Baku and Yerevan, the ceasefire regime and the security of the civilian population are maintained.

The parties affirmed their willingness to continue coordination surrounding various aspects of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, particularly within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the press release reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijanis give owners of home in Armenia's Vorotan 1 hour to leave premises
Head of the administrative district of the...
 Artsakh Major General visits 6 conscripts who had been in territory of Azerbaijan for 70 days
On December 20, as a result of...
 ECHR grants another Armenia request for applying interim measure against Azerbaijan
This time with respect to the 62 Armenian servicemen who were captured in Khtsaberd village of Karabakh…
 Armenia ex-official: Administrative-territorial division can’t be basis for determining borders with another country
As per former Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan…
 Residents of Hin Shen, Mets Shen villages under blockade are not in danger, assures Armenia ruling bloc MP
Nazeli Baghdasaryan spoke about her recent visit to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Armenia opposition MP: How can first person of state protect its border if he does not picture what it is?
The person occupying the seat of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia once again showed evidently that he is miles away from both state-building and state thinking…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos